Super Bowl Watch Parties in Broward, Palm Beach

Still looking for a place to take in the big game tonight? Check out these watch parties and deals:

Broward:

W Fort Lauderdale

401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; (954) 414-8300 or Marriott.com and Eventbrite.com

The hotel’s Living Room Lounge will kick off its free 6 p.m. watch party with beer samples from Wynwood’s Concrete Beach Brewery, $35 bucket specials, $6 drafts and football-themed bites from chef Stephen Starr as game day action plays on nearby jumbo screens.

Royal Pig Pub

350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; (954) 617-7447 or RoyalPigPub.com

This gastropub will broadcast the game on all 31 of its TVs. They are offering a burger, French fries and a beer for $10, along with bottomless Grey Goose cocktails for $27.97 starting at 5 p.m. There also will be Bud Light seltzer samples from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Township

219 S Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; (954) 338-4070 or TownshipFTL.com

Enjoy $5 Grey Goose and $5 Cazadores cocktails, 5-for-$19 buckets of Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer and 20 percent off sharables and pretzels. There will also be cornhole, ping-pong and Jenga on the patio and a 96-inch projector screen showing the game.

Legends Tavern and Grille

10 SW Sixth St., Pompano Beach; (754) 220-8932 or LegendsTavernAndGrille.com

Get 75-cent wings, $3 Bud Light drafts and $4 High Noon hard seltzers, plus restaurant raffles throughout the day for Legends-branded gift cards and a 55-inch 4K TV.

American Social

721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; (954) 764-7005 or AmericanSocialBar.com

Watch the game on 15 TV screens. They will also feature $15 beer buckets, $6 smoked chicken wings and $4-$6 shots of select liquors.

Bamboo Beach Tiki Bar

4040 Galt Ocean Drive # B1-A, Fort Lauderdale (behind Ocean Manor Beach Resort); (954) 566-7500 or BambooBeachTikiBar.com

Mmeet wide receiver Andre “Bad Moon” Rison (1997-99 with the Chiefs), who will be appearing with NBA legend Dennis Rodman during Bamboo’s all-day watch party. The party will also feature $25 Bud and Bud Light buckets, along with 13 flat screen TVs and two projectors blasting the big game.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; (954) 372-7606 or WharfFTL.com

Two giant screens, and DJs spinning during commercial breaks. RSVP via: Eventbrite.com.

Palm Beach:

Deck 84

840 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach; (561) 665-8484 or Deck84.com

The eatery will serve half-off drinks at the bar and high tops during the game, plus pre-game live music from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Batch Gastropub

14813 Lyons Road, Delray Beach; (561) 877-0000 or BatchGastropub.com

Enjoy $15 unlimited boneless wings, $4 Bud Light drafts and $5-for-$20 buckets of select domestics.

Renegades Country Bar and Grill

600 Village Blvd., West Palm Beach

All-you-can-eat-and-drink for $50. Upgrade to call drinks for $65 (not including gratuity). The game will be shown on Renegade’s 50 flat screens and seven giant projectors. RSVP via Eventbrite.com.

West Palm Brewery and Wine Vault

332 Evernia St., West Palm Beach; (561) 619-8813 or WestPalmBeer.com

$10 one-topping Neapolitan-style pizzas (normally $13-$17), $4 pints of dry-hopped blonde ale and $4 12-ounce pours of red saison.

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden and Grill

209 6th Street, West Palm Beach; (561) 812-2336 or ButcherShopBeerGarden.com

The Butcher Shop will salute the Chiefs during its 2 p.m. tailgate party, dishing out Kansas City-style smoked ribs and wings, smoked brisket and pulled pork sliders, $5 wells and 5-for-$15 beer buckets. During the watch party, kicking off at 5 p.m., specials will include $5 quarter rack of ribs and $10 smoked wings.

850 WFTL reminds you to party responsibly. Enjoy the game!