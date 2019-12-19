Supervisor of Elections office facing possession of child pornography charges

Ex-Information Technology Manager for the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office faces thirty counts of possession of child pornography and unlawful use of a computer.

Jeffrey Darter,61, was fired from the Supervisor of Elections office in November after an investigation into alleged child porn possession. Investigators found a thumb drive with more than 170 images of child pornography.

According to the arrest report, law enforcement also discovered adult pornography on his work computer, and “videos and images of Darter masturbating at his desk at work.”

Judge Laura S. Johnson set his bail at $3,000 per count, for a total of $93,000.