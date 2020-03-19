Supplies Arrive to build a Mobile Hospital at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Broward, supplies to build a mobile hospital have arrived at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The Florida Department of Health revealed there were 14 additional cases in the state bringing the number of infected residents is now 299 most in South Florida. Broward County has the most coronavirus cases in the state with 80, while Miami-Dade County has 77, and Palm Beach County has 21. And still no cases on the Treasure Coast.

A six year old boy tested positive for the virus in Palm Beach County.

The majority of coronavirus cases in the state are confirmed in South Florida. As a result, three mobile hospitals will be built in South Florida as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The site will be one of three set up in Florida in order to expand testing for coronavirus.

Some of the materials received at Executive Airport include flooring, support beams and several tents.

Active duty military members are expected to help build the facility, which will have around 250 beds, and then run it once it’s operational.

Florida’s Emergency Management Office ordered 2,000,000 N-95 face masks, 500,000 pairs of gloves, gowns and collection kits, along with 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and about 5,000 ventilators and hospital beds.

Another mobile hospital is set to be built at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, and the National Guard will carry out swab field testing at the same location.

In Miami-Dade, drive-thru testing is set to begin at Hard Rock Stadium in the coming days, and it’s already underway at the Doris Ison Health Center in Miami.

Also, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says it’s not necessary to close child care centers across the state unless the health department orders it.