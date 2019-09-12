Supreme Court Allows Broad Enforcement of Asylum Limits

The U.S. Supreme Court will allow the federal government to enforce its new asylum rules.

Some really big Court wins on the Border lately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2019



Under the new requirements, people seeking asylum need to do so in a third country.

That would block immigrants from Central and South America from seeking asylum at the southern border of the U.S.

The high court said the administration could enforce the new rule while it’s challenged in court.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a scathing dissent after the Supreme Court approved President Donald Trump’s request to allow his administration to enforce its new aggressive asylum rules.

Out of the four liberal justices sitting on the Supreme Court, Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were the only judges to dissent.

“Once again the Executive Branch has issued a rule that seeks to upend longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution,” Sotomayor wrote in her dissenting opinion. “Although this Nation has long kept its doors open to refugees — and although the stakes for asylum seekers could not be higher — the Government implemented its rule without first providing the public notice and inviting the public input generally required by law.”