Supreme Court to Allow Trump Administration to Proceed With Border Wall

On Friday, the Supreme Court will allow Trump administration to use $2.5 billion from the Department of Defense to construct parts of a wall along the southwestern border that the government claims is “necessary” to protect national security.

With the recent approval of the Defense Department money to be spent, a court battle will play out over whether or not the government had the authority to discuss if funds that were not appropriated for the wall.

The Supreme Court recently voted 5-4 to allow the funds to be used while the court appeals goes underway.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan of the liberal wing, voted that they would have blocked the funds for now. The fourth member, Justice Stephen Breyer, wrote separately to say that he would have given the approval for the government to use the funds to finalize the terms for contractors, but block the funds from being used for the actual construction.

The Supreme Court’s order is a significant win for Trump, who is expected to use the ruling as a main talking point on the upcoming campaign trail.