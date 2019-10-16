Surveillance Video Shows Naked Man Taking American Flag from Delray Yacht

A South Florida man is in trouble for committing a crime, but it’s his appearance at the time that really caught law enforcement and neighbors by surprise.

Surveillance video posted by a company called Delray Yacht Cruises shows a completely naked man trespassing onto the Lady Atlantic and Lady Delray in the early morning hours last Friday, October 11. The man allegedly took an American flag and flagpole before jumping into the Intracoastal Waterway.

Delray Beach Police are asking anyone who has information about the man or the stolen flag and flagpole to call (561) 243-0686. They are offering a reward.