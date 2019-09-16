Suspect arrested for 2016 murder tied to several more deaths in Florida

The Palm Beach Sheriffs Department, Daytona Beach police, as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, are reporting that they have found evidence that a suspect they arrested for the murder of a woman in 2016, may also be tied to the deaths of four other women in Florida.

Daytona Beach Police confirmed the identity of the suspect as 37-year-old Robert Hayes and reported that as of Sunday, he was in police custody.

According to the report, Hayes was originally arrested for the murder of Rachel Bey who’s body was found about 50 feet from the road on Beeline Highway near Pratt Whitney Road by workers in 2016.

Through an investigation, authorities were able to pinpoint Hayes as their suspect, however, as officials continued to investigate, it was found that Hayes may also have been responsible for the deaths of four other women. Authorities announced Sunday that they believe Hayes may also been behind the deaths of Stacy Gage, Julie Green, Laquetta Gunther and Iwana Patton. Officials say each woman was shot in the head by a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson and all of their bodies were found in remote wooded areas in Daytona Beach and Holly Hill between 2005 and 2008.

Hayes is scheduled in court Monday morning where he faces first-degree murder charges.

The police departments are expected to hold a press conference on the charges at 10:30 am Monday.