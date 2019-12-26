Suspect arrested in connection to the death of Tucker Beathard's brother

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe main suspect in the stabbing death singer Tucker Beathard's brother, Clayton Beathard, has been arrested.

According to Nashville, Tennessee's NewsChannel5, Michael Mosley, 23, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police on Christmas Day after they stormed the vacant home he was found in Ashland City, just outside of Nashville, where he surrendered. Mosley's being charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide following the stabbing of three individuals outside of Dogwood Bar in Nashville on December 21.

Michael was originally wanted for questioning as a person of interest on December 23 but then became the main suspect in the case. He was seen on the surveillance camera at the bar on the night of the stabbing, and also is said to have a past record that includes a stabbing in 2015 and several assault and robbery charges.

It was reported by local Nashville news that a fight broke out at Dogwood Bar around 3 a.m. on December 21 after a man made unwanted advances toward a woman inside. Clayton and his friend, Paul Trapeni III, stepped in to defend the woman. That led to a physical altercation that escalated outside of the bar where the two were stabbed, along with a third victim, who's recovering from their injuries.

Clayton and Paul were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Clayton and Paul were 2016 graduates of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee, where Clayton was a star football player. He was also on the football team at Long Island University. Clayton's brother, Tucker, and father Casey are both singer-songwriters in the country music industry. His other brother, C.J., is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

