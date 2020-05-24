Suspect Arrested in Fatal West Palm Beach Hit-and-Run Crash

West Palm Beach Police say the victim of a hit-and-run crash died Saturday, and one person is in custody.

The pedestrian in the crash was identified by police as 35-year-old David Dering.

The crash happened Friday night just before 9 p.m. at 45th Street and Broadway Ave.

According to officers, Dering was crossing west to east at the intersection, when an SUV struck him and fled south on Broadway.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police announced that they have located the driver of the vehicle. He is identified as 23-year-old Juan Castanon Perez, and is now in custody.

Charges are pending.