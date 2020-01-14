Suspect detained in Tennessee for hit-and-run in Boca Raton

An arrest has been made by authorities in Cleveland, Tennessee for a hit and ran that occurred in Boca Raton.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver hit and ran over his girlfriend Monday morning in Boca. A trooper spotted the girlfriend who appeared to be waving him down, and before he can get over to her a Honda Civic ran her over.

The trooper stayed to help the victim while the driver fled the scene.

24-year-old William Alex Sidney Pantaleon was detained and taken into custody on Tuesday in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Pantaleon is facing an attempted murder charge and will be extradited back to Palm Beach County, officials say.

Reports say the victim suffered serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.