Suspect in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping arrested in FL, Teen still missing

A 30-year-old man suspected of kidnapping Auburn college student Aniah Blanchard has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida.

Ibraheem Yazeed was booked into the Escambia County Jail at 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

In his mugshot, the suspect’s left eye appeared to be swollen shut.

Blanchard disappeared on Oct. 23 and was last seen at a gas station in Auburn.

Investigators say they have surveillance video of Yazeed at the Auburn gas station around the time Blanchard was last seen.

Furthermore, they say they have evidence that Yazeed took the 19-year-old against her will.

Two days after her disappearance, Blanchard’s car was found damaged at an apartment complex in Montgomery, Alabama.

At the time of Blanchard’s disappearance, Yazeed was out of jail on bond for charges of kidnapping and attempted murder in Kansas.

As of Saturday, Blanchard remains missing, and her condition is unknown.