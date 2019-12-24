Suspect officially facing homicide charges in the stabbing death of Tucker Beathard’s brother

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAA man previously wanted for questioning regarding the stabbing incident that killed Clayton Beathard -- Tucker Beathard’s younger brother -- is now facing two homicide charges.

The suspect, Michael Mosley, was still at large as of Monday evening, and Metro Nashville Police urged him to turn himself in.

“It’s important for this community to get Mosley off the streets,” said police spokesman Don Aaron, according to the Tennesseean.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Clayton and Paul Trapeni III were stabbed to death outside a bar in midtown Nashville. WKRN reports that the incident took place after Paul and Clayton intervened when another man was seen making unwanted advances toward a woman. The situation escalated to a physical fight outside the bar, and three people were stabbed.

All three victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Clayton and Paul were pronounced dead, and the third victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated for injuries.

The suspect’s criminal history reveals it isn’t the first time that he's been charged with violent crimes. He was out on a $5,000 bond while facing a felony charge for kicking and punching a woman at a West Nashville Walmart in December of 2018.

Clayton is also the younger brother of C.J. Beathard, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, as well as the son of ace Nashville songwriter Casey Beathard.

Tucker Beathard reached number two at country radio in 2016 with the release of his debut single, “Rock On.” This past year, he signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville, shortly after independently releasing his debut album, Nobody's Everything.

