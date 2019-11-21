Suspected Serial Killer from WPB Indicted for Three More Murders

A man who is already charged with killing a woman in Riviera Beach three years ago is now facing three more murder charges in central Florida.

According to our news partner, CBS12, 37-year-old West Palm Beach resident Robert Tyrone Hayes faces a three-count indictment for first degree murder with a firearm.

He is accused of killing Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green, and Iwana Patton in 2005 and 2006.

Investigators say that DNA evidence linked Hayes to those murders, as well as to the killing of 35-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Bey of Riviera Beach.

Authorities found her naked body near the Beeline Highway and Indiantown Road in Jupiter on March 7, 2016. Ms. Bey had been strangled.

Prosecutors in both Palm Beach and Volusia counties plan to seek the death penalty against Hayes.

Investigators add that a fifth killing, that of 30-year-old Stacey Gage, remains an open case.