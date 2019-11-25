Suspects steal over $13,000 worth of merchandise from retail store

Authorities at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for two suspects who reportedly stole over $13,000 in baby items from a retail store.

The theft took place at a Buy Buy Baby in Royal Palm Beach on November 16th.

Officials say the two men walked into the store’s stock room and placed various stock items from baby monitors to breast pumps, inside of a dark-colored duffle bag before walking out of the store.

Authorities are now asking anyone who recognizes these two men to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.