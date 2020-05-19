Suspects use watermelons to hide face while stealing from store

Two suspects who robbed a store in a small town in Virginia used watermelons to mask their identity.

The two pulled up in a lifted 2006 black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and entered a Sheetz store in Louisa on May 5 while wearing carved out watermelons with holes cut out for their eyes, according to the Louisa Police Department.

Police say one of the two suspects was arrested on Friday.

The man who was arrested was 20-year-old Justin Rogers. He was charged with wearing a mask in public while committing larceny, underage possession of alcohol, and petit larceny of alcohol, police said.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.