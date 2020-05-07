SWAT Team Seizes Nearly $1 Million of Marijuana from Loxahatchee Home

A SWAT team raid of a home in Loxahatchee this week led to two arrests, as well as the confiscation of nearly $1 million worth of marijuana.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says deputies on Tuesday arrested 46-year-old Nereida Vila and her boyfriend, Maiker Requejo, 39, on multiple charges related to marijuana cultivation, possession, and trafficking. A 12-year-old and 20-year-old were also in the home at the time.

According to the arrest report, the child slept in the master bedroom with the two adults. Meanwhile, two other bedrooms and the garage had been converted into indoor cannabis labs.

Investigators ended up seizing a total of 50 plants, weighing about 400 pounds, in addition to a gun. The marijuana had a street value of about $967,000.

Vila is a convicted felon. Requejo told investigators he was unaware of the marijuana in the house. Deputies say his wallet contained receipts for liquid fertilizer and other products that are typically used to grow marijuana indoors.

Just before the SWAT team entered the home with their search warrant, a deputy smelled raw cannabis coming from the property.