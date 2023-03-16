Swimming underwater in a wedding dress is no easy feat, just ask Carly Pearce

Trae Patton/NBC

Carly Pearce delivered a stunning and cinematic music video for her single “What He Didn’t Do.” The visualizer captured her performing the song on a beach, before gradually walking toward and submerging herself underwater in a white wedding dress.

That had some fans wondering — was that really Carly swimming underwater, or was it a stunt double?

“It was me. The whole video is me. I underestimated how difficult it would be to swim underwater with a large wedding dress on,” Carly told the press. “It was really, really crazy to feel the weight of that, but I feel like it almost helped me to get it into the character some. It scared me because, at times, you know, you think, oh, I know how to swim. But when you feel that kind of weight really pulling you down it’s quite scary.”

“But that was one of the harder things I think I’ve done, physically, and honestly, the mental game of that was pretty hard,” she said.

In an interview with ABC Audio, Carly added of the “gross” dress, “You know, what’s funny is I actually ripped one of the shoulders while I was underwater, and we kept it just because it looked like it fit just the hardship that we were trying to show. So it was dirty. It was gross. It was, like, black. But that’s how it should be.”

Carly’s “What He Didn’t Do” is currently in the top five and climbing on the country charts. The soaring ballad is featured on her latest album, 29: Written in Stone.

