Tainted Alcohol Outbreak in Costa Rica Kills 19 People

Officials in Costa Rica report that 19 people have died after consuming alcohol that was tainted with toxic levels of methanol.

The Ministry of Health, which recently issued a national alert, says 14 men and five women, ranging in age from 32 to 72 years old, have died since the beginning of June.

The government has confiscated nearly 30,000 bottles of alcohol that are suspected to be tainted, affecting several brands.

The Ministry of Health advised people against consuming alcohol from those brands, as samples had tested positive for methanol adulteration. They include: Guaro Montano, Guaro Gran Apache, Aguardiente Estrella, Aguardiente Barón Rojo, Aguardiente Timbuka and Molotov Aguardiente.

Adulterated liquor often contains methanol, which can make people feel inebriated. Adding methanol allows sellers to increase the amount of liquid and its potential potency, according to SafeProof, a group lobbying against counterfeit alcohol.

Methanol poisoning can cause confusion, dizziness, drowsiness, headaches, as well as the inability to coordinate muscle movements. Small amounts can also be toxic.

Outbreaks have become more common around the world in recent years, with each one ranging in impact from 20 to more than 800 victims, the World Health Organization says.