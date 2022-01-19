Take two: Garth Brooks re-books a Massachusetts show originally scrapped due to COVID-19

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks has a Stadium Tour show on the books for Foxborough, Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium — again.

The star announced his plans to hit Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. The show will take place Saturday, May 21, marking Garth’s only Stadium Tour stop in New England and the first time he’s played the venue.

Garth originally planned a show for Foxborough that was supposed to take place last October, but it was one of five dates he had to cancel when he halted the Stadium Tour in 2021 due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Now that the tour is resuming, it’s no surprise that Foxborough is a stop that Garth wants to re-book: When he first announced the show, he shared that it was a special concert for him because it’s the home of the New England Patriots, a team owned by billionaire businessman Robert Kraft. Kraft — who also owns Gillette Stadium — was one of the earliest supporters of Garth’s move into bigger venues.

“The Krafts were the first stadium — and the first family — to come to us and say, ‘Hey, man — you can play stadiums, and you should play stadiums.’ It was very sweet,” Garth previously explained. “They believed in us years and years ago. Now it’s neat that it’s finally coming to fruition and the circle is kind of being complete.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28.

