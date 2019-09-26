Tamarac Commissioner Criticizes BSO Deputy at Awards Ceremony for Arresting Him Years Ago

A South Florida commissioner shocked his colleagues and others attending an awards ceremony during Wednesday’s commission meeting.

Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez and the city’s leadership were handing out Officer of the Month awards and posing for photos with the recognized officers.

Afterward, Commissioner Mike Gelin took the microphone from Gomez and asked Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Gallardo to return to the front of the room.

Gelin then criticized Gallardo over what he believed was his false arrest by the officer in 2015, stating, “You probably don’t remember me, but you’re the police officer who falsely arrested me four years ago. You lied on the police report. I believe you’re a rogue police officer. You’re a bad police officer, and you don’t deserve to be here.”

Gallardo responded by smiling and walking away.

Gomez told reporters afterward, “Completely shocked. This was not something we were expecting. It was supposed to be a wonderful morning. We were giving the awards for the BSO deputies of the month. It was supposed to be a feel-good time.”

She took the microphone back from Gelin and expressed support for the officers in attendance and all those who protect our region.

According to the website LawEnforcementToday.com, Gallardo took Gelin into custody for resisting arrest without violence in 2014, after Gelin refused to stay away from a scene in which a man had been found beaten.

The district attorney chose not to move forward with case, and all of the charges were eventually dropped.

“When I shared my video with the state attorney’s office to prove that I did nothing wrong, they declined to file charges against me,” Gelin says. “I had a productive conversation with the Sheriff yesterday and I will try to resolve things and move forward.”

Gallardo was being honored at the meeting for his role in the April arrest of a gang member who was wanted for murder in El Salvador and was in the U.S. illegally.