Tampa Has “Tough Act to Follow” with Super Bowl 55

Super Bowl 54 is in the books and everything went well in Miami, which has hosted the big game a record eleven times. Now,Tampa has a tough act to follow. The city will play host next year to Super Bowl 55 after Miami hosted Super Bowl 54, which was played last night.

At a ceremony this morning, the Miami Host Committee will hand things over to the Tampa Host Committee. Super Bowl 55 is set for February 7th, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. It’ll be the fifth time Tampa has hosted a Super Bowl, and the first since Super Bowl 43 in 2009 when Pittsburgh beat Arizona.

In terms of official numbers, last night’s attendance at Hard Rock Stadium was the second-lowest attendance in the game’s history behind only Super Bowl 1 which drew 61,946 fans and didn’t even sell out.

Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium was a sellout, though was much lower than the 74,059 who came to the game the last time it was at the Miami Dolphins’ home stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross spent more than $500 million refurbishing and remodeling the stadium since, and one of the things he did was lower the capacity considerably.