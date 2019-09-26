Tampa Man Sets Guinness World Record with Fake Nails

Guinness has a new World Record thanks to a Florida man who was inspired by his bird.

Odilon Ozare has topped the category for the world’s longest nail extensions.

The artist says the talons of his cockatiel Song Bird motivated him to create his own lengthy claws which required 30 layers of acrylic and hundreds of hours to airbrush.

This is the second World Record for Ozare, who was recognized in 2018 for having the world’s tallest hat.