Tampa toddler dies after left in family’s Jeep all day

Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl who was left in her family’s Jeep in Tampa for almost a full day.

Police said the girl was left in the Jeep Monday morning and that her family called 911 after finding her unresponsive in the vehicle that evening.

Paramedics rushed the toddler to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

The girl’s father used the vehicle the toddler was in to run errands throughout the day and then took separate cars to work, according to Steve Hegarty with Tampa police. “That caused him to forget that the child was in the back seat of the car, left, went to work, and then came home.”

Authorities said the temperature reached 88 degrees outside, but due to the humidity, it felt more like 99 degrees.

According to reports, police are calling the incident a tragic accident but have not closed the case at this time.