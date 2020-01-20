Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile performing at the 2020 Grammys

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile will perform together at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Tanya shared the news with her Instagram followers on Sunday that she'll join forces with Brandi, who co-produced her new album, While I'm Livin,' on the coveted stage.

"I wanted you to be the first to know! I'll be performing at the #GRAMMYs this year with a whole line up of amazing artists, including one of my favorite people in the whole world, @BrandiCarlile!" Tanya writes.

Brandi echoes the sentiment on her Instagram page, writing, "Let’s. do. this. @tanyatucker."

Tanya is nominated in four categories at the ceremony, marking the first time she's been nominated for a Grammy since 1994.

"Bring My Flowers Now," co-written by Tanya, Brandi and Tim and Phil Hanseroth, is up for Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and the all-genre Song of the Year. While I'm Livin' is nominated for Best Country Album. Brandi co-produced the project, Tanya's first in 17 years, alongside Shooter Jennings.

The Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26 at 8 p.m.ET on CBS.

