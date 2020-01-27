Tanya Tucker, Dan + Shay the big country winners at Sunday's Grammy Awards

Timothy Kuratek /CBSCountry didn't have a huge presence at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, but there were some notable wins for one veteran performer.

Tanya Tucker won the very first Grammys of her career Sunday night. She'd been nominated for her very first one back in 1973, and prior to this year, had received 10 nods in all. Going into the Grammys, she had four nominations; she ended up with two. In the pre-telecast ceremony, Tanya won Best Country Album for her latest, While I'm Livin', and Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now," which she co-wrote.

Tanya performed the latter song on the telecast with her musical collaborator and co-writer Brandi Carlile...and then randomly gave out the Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

Willie Nelson, meanwhile, won the Best Country Solo Performance Grammy for "Ride Me Back Home," the title track of his 2019 album. It was Willie's ninth career Grammy.

Dan + Shay won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for "Speechless." On the podium, Dan Smyers thanked his wife Abby for inspiring the song and called the win "one of the coolest moments ever." Shay Mooney thanked his wife Hannah, who's expecting their second child; he also shouted out the couple's son, Asher. The two men embraced before leaving the stage.

Blake Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani had one of the first numbers of the night, singing their new duet "Nobody But You." They sweetly held each other's hands through the performance.

Little Big Town didn't win for their song "The Daughters," but at the podium while presenting Song of the Year, they got to harmonize with Motown legend Smokey Robinson...so there's that.

