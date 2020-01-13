Tanya Tucker heads down "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus at her Ryman Auditorium show

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATanya Tucker added even more dazzle to her show at the Ryman Auditorium on Sunday night with a performance of "Old Town Road" with special guest Billy Ray Cyrus.

Throughout her headlining set at the historic Nashville venue, Tanya invited several of her friends to perform with her, one of which was Billy Ray. After dueting on his breakthrough 90s hit, "Achy Breaky Heart," Tanya requested a cover of his massive hit with Lil Nas X.

In a video posted by a fan on Instagram, Billy Ray and the band play the track's opening chords while Tanya strikes a series of poses. After Billy Ray takes on the opening chorus, Tanya attempts to sing the first verse, but only knows the first line, repeating "I got the horses in the back," before joining Billy Ray for a reprise of the chorus.

Margo Price, Lee Ann Womack, Jamey Johnson and actor Dennis Quaid were among the many other surprise guests to join Tanya at the sold-out show.

