Tanya Tucker reacts to Grammy wins: "Crossed a pretty big one off my bucket list"

Monty Brinton/CBS

Monty Brinton/CBSTanya Tucker won her first-ever set of Grammy Awards on Sunday, and it was a monumental moment for the 61-year-old star.

Tanya picked up wins for Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now" and Best Country Album for While I'm Livin' during the Grammy Awards pre-telecast ceremony on CBS. She later turned to Instagram to share her excitement over the news, posting a photo of herself holding the new hardware while being kissed on the cheek by her While I'm Livin' producers, Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings.

"Hi, I'm Tanya Tucker, I'm 61, You're gonna hear from me. LOL!" she begins. "Crossed a pretty big one off my bucket list tonight. Blessed to be sharing the win with these two and the entire team!!"

Brandi, her "Bring My Flowers Now" co-writer, also shared a congratulatory post on Instagram, explaining how it's a sign of a more progressive future for country music.

"Tanya won tonight but we all won... and COUNTRY won! Because this says everything about what we’re capable of as a genre. We want to hear from women and ALL kinds of women, all shapes, colors and ages," she describes. "Congratulations Tanya Mother Tucker. You’re my hero!"

Tanya and Brandi also performed "Bring My Flowers Now" during the Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.