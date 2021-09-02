Tanya Tucker to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6

Derrek Kupish

Tanya Tucker is heading to reality TV. The country music icon is joining RuPaul on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6, streaming now on Paramount+.

In the episode, the top four are challenged to write lyrics for a new song titled “This Is Our Country.” The song will include a duet version with Tanya and RuPaul, which will be available everywhere Sept. 9.

Tanya spoke about her inspiration to the contestants, in a clip shared on social media. “I’m the perfect example of not giving up,” she said. “Always following, chasing, and running that dream down.”

Tanya is getting ready to return to the road on her Bring My Flowers Now Tour, after she previously had to cancel several shows due to requiring hip surgery.

“My hip is a lot better. I’m going through physical therapy three times a week, just trying to get back in shape,” she shared. “But I miss you. This COVID thing has been awful … I want to thank you for being there, always, and I’ll be there soon.”

