Tanya Tucker will be torn between the Titans and the Texas as she sings the national anthem Sunday

Country legend Tanya Tucker's the perfect person to sing the national anthem as the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, since she was born in the Lone Star State and now lives in Nashville.

You can catch all the action from Music City’s Nissan Stadium starting at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, as the Titans and the Texans vie for the top spot in the AFC South. Tanya’s performance will be accompanied by a flyover by the 149th Fighter Wing’s Lone Star Gunfighters.

The “Delta Dawn” hitmaker’s enjoying a career renaissance these days on the heels of her new album, While I’m Livin’. She’s the most-nominated country artist at the upcoming Grammys, vying for four trophies at next month’s ceremonies.

In February, Tanya will kick off the annual CMT Next Women of Country trek, this year titled the Bring My Flowers Now Tour, after her Grammy-nominated song.

