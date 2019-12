Target may just be the best store ever.. they have microwavable stuffed animals! Why you ask? Because they are relaxing, duh! They are heatable, lavender-scented plush dolls called Warmies Stuffed Animals. They are 12-13 inches in size and come in a wide variety of cuddle-ready animal forms. They cost $22 and you just need to pop them in the microwave for 1 minute. They come in cute animals like a dinosaur, unicorn, hippo, dog, llama and more. You are never too old for stuffies!!