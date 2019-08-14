Targeted ICE office shootings in Texas blamed on ‘political rhetoric’

Officials are blaming “political rhetoric and misinformation” after shots were fired at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in San Antonio, Texas, early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, unidentified suspects fired shots at a San Antonio building which includes the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) field office and Jefferson Bank offices.

The FBI confirmed in a press conference later Tuesday that it was targeted attack.

“All of the shots that we have found were on the floors where ICE has offices, so there is no question it is a very targeted attack, said Head of San Antonio FBI Christopher Combs.

No injuries were reported, but ICE agents and other faculty were inside the building at the time of the shooting, the FBI said.

Federal investigators from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are currently investigating the “targeted attack.”

As of Wednesday, the FBI has not identified a suspect, but reportedly plan to charge the person or persons with assault on a federal official.

One person was arrested at the scene but later released.

This story is developing.