“Tattoo on a Sunburn”: Luke Combs previews new breakup song, asks fans their thoughts

Luke Combs is known for throwing unreleased songs on social media to gauge fan interest and was at it again this week: The singer posted a video clip of himself performing part of a new song called “Tattoo on a Sunburn.”

Nostalgic and bittersweet, the song centers around a tattoo that serves as a permanent reminder of a love that disappeared long ago.

“The hum and the buzz and the sting of that needle / Faded away but I guess some people never do / Losing you’s the only thing worse / Than a tattoo on a sunburn,” Luke sings.

He also tested the waters with fans, writing, “Y’all want me to release this one?”

Luke hasn’t released much new music in recent months, as he’s been busy with his fall 2022 The Middle of Somewhere Tour, as well as adjusting to life as a new dad to baby Tex. It’s the first taste of new music he’s shared since the June 2022 release of his third studio album, Growin’ Up.

Luke also recently announced a 2023 world tour, which he is planning to kick off in March.

