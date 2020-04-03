Tax Expert: You Will Get Stimulus Check Even if you Owe Taxes

(Washington, DC) — The Treasury secretary says financial relief for the coronavirus fallout is arriving this month. During a White House briefing, Steven Mnuchin announced the economic impact payments would be hitting direct deposit accounts within two weeks. He also reminded Social Security recipients they don’t need to file tax returns to get their share.

The payments were part of the economic stimulus package signed by President Trump last month. The money should help Americans pay rent and put food on the table.

Tax expert, Lawrence Levy of Levy and Associates, explained to Jen and Bill on the South Florida Morning Show that even if you owe taxes, you will still get a stimulus check. But, if you owe child support back payments, you will not.