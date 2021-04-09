Taylor Swift and Keith Urban spin country storytelling with pop sensibility on “That’s When”

ABC

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded Fearless album arrived on Friday, and with it came six “From the Vault” songs that nearly made the original track list. One of those, “That’s When,” got an extra twist this time around, when Taylor tapped country superstar Keith Urban to be her duet partner.

The song delivers classic country storytelling, re-tooled with a pop sensibility. Keith and Taylor play opposite sides of a tumultuous relationship and breakup, but each ultimately admits they’re hoping for reconciliation.

It’s not the first time the two stars have teamed up. Not only was a young Taylor the opening act for Keith’s tour in 2009, but they later both contributed vocals to Tim McGraw’s hit 2013 single, “Highway Don’t Care.”

Elsewhere on her “From the Vault” collection, Taylor found another country collaborator in Maren Morris, who provides backing vocals on “You All Over Me.”

