Taylor Swift breaks even more Billboard records thanks to ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is turning out to be Taylor Swift‘s winning cocktail as she is shattering records she previously set on the Billboard charts.

For example, her status as the top act on the Artist 100 has been further cemented after notching her 47th week on top of the chart. For the record, the artist with the second-most weeks is Drake at 32.

Beyond the Artist 100, the Grammy winner also sent nine of her newly re-recorded songs onto the Hot 100, with “Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” leading the pack at number 30.

Tay also sent her new renditions of “Love Story,” “Forever & Always,” “Fearless,” “You All Over Me (From the Vault),” “You Belong With Me,” “Fifteen” and “The Way I Love You” to the prestigious songs chart.

Also, thanks to “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” Tay finally earned her 80th top 40 hit on the Hot 100 — the most ever accomplished by a woman.

On the country side, the 31-year-old singer is also making waves with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) soaring to number one on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums, capturing the same lightning in a bottle the original Fearless did in 2008.

This marks the first time since she appeared on the Top Country charts since Red finished its domination in 2013.

In addition, the “willow” singer also scored the biggest streaming week debut for a female country singer, with the new version of Fearless notching 143 million on-demand streams — demolishing the previous record holder, Maren Morris, who enjoyed 24 million listens for Girl‘s first week.

Lastly, Tay sent a record-shattering 18 songs from her re-recorded Fearless onto the Hot Country Songs chart. She previously set the goalpost by sending 12 songs from Red onto the chart.

