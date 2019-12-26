Taylor Swift is one of the decade's highest-earning artists

ABC/Image Group LA

Taylor Swift is one of the highest earning celebrities of the decade.

The country-turned-pop megastar comes in at number two on Forbes' list of the 10 top-earning artists in the 2010s. She is bested only by Dr. Dre, the hip-hop mogul who raked in a whopping $950 million with his Beats by Dre, his tech company known for its custom headphones that was purchased by Apple for $3 billion in 2014.

The "Lover" hitmaker isn't far behind Dre, bringing in a total of $825 million with her catalogue of chart-topping albums and multiple stadium tours throughout the decade. She's the only star with a country connection that made the list.

Beyonce, U2 and Diddy round out the top five with $685 million, $675 million and $605 million, respectively. Other pop superstars including Lady Gaga, Jay Z, Paul McCartney and Elton John also made the cut.

