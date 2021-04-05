Taylor Swift releases complete 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' track list, confirms two Keith Urban collaborations

Beth Garrabrant

After tasking her “expert level” fans with decoding a series of word scrambles, Taylor Swift released the names of all the tracks featured on her upcoming album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which is due out at the end of the week.

Taylor is known for leaving Easter eggs ahead of a new music release and, on Saturday, praised her dedicated followers for solving her latest puzzle in 24 hours.

“You cracked the codes and guessed all the ‘From The Vault’ titles,” she applauded on Instagram, listing all 26 titles, plus a bonus track. Fans can get them all starting April 9.

Fans appeared most excited to learn that country superstar Keith Urban will be featured not once, but twice, on the upcoming record.

Taylor gushed about adding one of her idols onto the album, telling fans on Saturday, “I’m really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on ‘That’s When’ and singing harmonies on ‘We Were Happy.'”

“I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly,” she continued. “I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness.”

Taylor signed off by telling fans, “Head first, Fearless.”

Fearless, originally released in 2008, won the Grammy for Album of the Year. The rerecorded version is available for pre-order now.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version), will feature 27 tracks in all: 20 re-recordings, six never-before-heard songs “From The Vault,” and the Elvira remix of “Love Story (Taylor’s Version).”

You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles.

By Megan Stone

