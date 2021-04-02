Taylor Swift’s “From the Vault” word scramble teaser has fans wondering if a Keith Urban collab is coming

ABC

Taylor Swift has already revealed that the re-recorded version of her Fearless album will include six “From the Vault” songs — that is, songs that almost made the original track list, but wound up getting axed.

Now, the singer’s teasing more details about those songs. But true to form, decoding the meaning of the clues will require a little bit of sleuthing on the part of fans. On social media, Taylor shared an animated video of a golden safe opening, with jumbled letter groupings emerging from it.



“The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video,” she joked. “Level: Expert. Happy decoding!”

Fans quickly got to work, surmising that the word jumbles represent “From the Vault” song titles. According to one list, some of those could be “We Were Happy, “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” “That’s When” and “You Don’t.”

Fans also decoded the title “You All Over Me” as well as Maren Morris’ name, referring to the already-released “From the Vault” song featuring Maren on backing vocals.

But even more intriguingly, it seems that Maren might not be the only country superstar to feature on the new tracks. One eagle-eyed Swiftie spotted the words “Featuring Keith Urban,” suggesting that the “Polaroid” star just might be a duet partner on one of Taylor’s new tracks.



It wouldn’t be the first time the two have teamed up. Keith and Taylor both lent their voices to Tim McGraw’s 2013 single, “Highway Don’t Care.” Also, Keith covered Taylor’s “Lover” in 2019.

The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert Happy decoding! pic.twitter.com/xBXBXGVcdb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 2, 2021

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.