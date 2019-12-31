Taylor Swift’s 'Speak Now' ranks among the RIAA’s top 10 albums of the decade

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift may have shifted over to the pop world, but her time as a country superstar continues to impact fans. The singer’s 2010 country album, Speak Now, clocks in at #6 on a decade-end chart put forth by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Speak Now contains songs that continue to be some of the most beloved of Taylor’s catalogue, like “Mean” and “Dear John.” It was the third studio album of her career, scoring her a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2011 CMA Awards and another for Best Country Album at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

The exact sales figures that determine the RIAA ranking are a little murky, Variety reports, in large part due to the rise of digital sales and streaming over the course of the decade. However, the RIAA’s database shows that Speak Now was certified for six million units in December of 2017, making it six-times platinum.

Two of Taylor’s biggest pop albums also appear in the RIAA’s top 10 chart. 1989 and Red clock in at #3 and #4, respectively. She's one of three artists dominating the decade-end chart: Collectively, she, pop superstar Adele and rapper Drake account for eight of the chart’s 10 albums.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.