Teacher Rally in Tallahassee Begins at Noon

Its the Rally to Tally as 20-thousand teachers from around Florida take part in the largest education rally in state history saying “enough is enough.”

Educators will begin the protesting in Tallahassee at noon today for the start of the 2020 session to call for more funding, higher pay and less state testing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for a $600 million plan to raise the starting pay for new teachers by nearly $10,000.

Veteran teachers are saying hey what those who already make $47,500?

Back in October, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his plan to increase base teacher salary from $37,000 to $47,000.

Florida ranks 26th in the nation for starting teacher pay, according to the National Education Association.