Tech Experts Warn of Virus Threat from Public Charging Stations

Tech experts are offering some advice on how to protect one’s data and devices in airports and other locations during the holidays.

They are cautioning the public against using public charging stations, due to an increase in identity theft cases.

“You don’t know what’s inside of that you don’t know what cord they’re using there’s a lot of unknowns there,” says Experimac General Manager Josh Barnes.

He adds that companies sometimes stock the stations with cheap cables, and, “The fake chargers could actually electrocute your phone.”

Android users face an additional danger of having data stolen from their phones.

The growing cyber threat, also known as Juice Jacking, poses a risk to smartphones, tablets and computers. In under a minute, a virus can be transferred to unsuspecting users’ devices. The virus then exports sensitive data and passwords directly to the scammers.

Barnes recommends that people use their own portable power banks or plug their own chargers into outlets.