Teen accused of shooting toddler in drive-by charged as an adult

The 17-year-old who was arrested last month in connection with a shooting that injured a 2-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the case.

Tyquan Johnson was charged on Thursday on two counts of attempted second- degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Authorities say Johnson participated in a drive-by shooting outside of a home on the 800 block of West Fifth street on April 23rd that left a toddler fighting for his life.

The child’s mother says she was sitting inside of her vehicle trying to get it to start, when Johnson approached the vehicle and began firing. When the mother looked over, she says she saw her 2-year-old who had been playing in the front passenger seat bleeding from his head.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he was treated for his injuries.

During a news conference Riviera Beach Police Chief Nathan Osgood said the toddler was not the intended target.

The mother of the toddler told police in an interview that she believes her other sons were the intended targets and that she moved to Riviera beach after they were involved in another shooting with Johnson. The mother says she was in the process of trying to leave the state because she was ” scared for her sons and retaliation.”

Johnson is currently being held without bond at the Palm Beach County jail.