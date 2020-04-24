Teen allegedly shot by stepfather for refusing to shelter in place

Police in Atlanta are reporting that a 16-year-old boy was shot to death by his stepfather after the teen refused to obey their orders to shelter in place and left the home.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Authorities says they received a call about a teen who had been shot and arrived to the home to find 16-year-old De’ onte Roberts suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Roberts was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Roberts’ mother told authorities that the incident began earlier in the day as an argument because the teen wanted to go out despite the county’s orders to remain at home. The teen left the home anyway and when he returned later that day, he kicked down the door of the home to regain entry.

That’s when he and the stepfather, 43-year-old Bernie Hargrove got into a physical altercation. Hargrove then pulled a gun and shot the teen.

Hargrove has since been arrested and charged with felony murder. He was denied bond during his court hearing on Thursday is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.