Teen arrested for planning attack on mostly black church

Officials in Atlanta, Georgia are reporting that they have arrested a teenaged girl who plotted to attack patricians at a mostly black church.

The incident was reported to police on Friday by administrators at Gainesville High School.

According to the report, several students alerted school administrators to the 16-year-old’s plans after they found a notebook outlining an attack on the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish confirmed the incident in a statement Tuesday and confirmed that there was evidence that the plot was racially motivated:

“Our investigation indicated the church was targeted by the juvenile based on the racial demographic of the church members,” Chief Parrish said.

Other specific details surrounding the plot have not been released, however, authorities did report that the teen has since been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and is being held at a youth detention center in Gainesville.