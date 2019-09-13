Teen bullied for wearing the same clothes every day gets gift

A freshman who spent his first few weeks being bullied at school now has a whole new wardrobe thanks to the kind hearts of his fellow classmates and several others who heard his story.

Michael Todd of Martin Luther King Jr. College Prep says the students at his new school began to laugh at and bully him after they noticed he wore the same clothes to school every day.

“I really don’t have clothes at home. My mom can’t buy clothes for me because I’m growing too fast,” Todd explained to FOX13.

About three weeks into the school year, two students who admittedly also laughed at Todd came up with an idea to give Todd some of their clothes.

“When I saw people laugh and bully him, I felt like I needed to do something,” Graham said.

Graham went through his closet and pulled together some clothes for Todd and texted his friend Garrett to do the same.

“I got some brand-new shoes I can give him and a few items,” Garrett said.

Graham and Garret then presented Todd with the items at school and filmed his reaction.

“He wasn’t smiling or anything, and I was like ‘I think this is going to make you smile.’ We’re in the same third period and I apologize for laughing at you, and I want to give you something to make it up,” Graham said.

The video has since been gone viral and has inspired other’s to take action as well.

Todd says he extremely grateful because has been bullied all of his life and Graham and Garrett are the first people to give him a gift.