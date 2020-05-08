Teen critically injured; adult male dead in Belle Glade shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a 14-year-old boy in critical condition.

The incident was reported along Runyon Village on Thursday night.

Authorities say they arrived on the scene to find the adult male dead inside of a home, and the teen suffering from gunshot wounds across the street.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

Authorities say they do not have a suspect or a motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Tips leading to an arrest will be eligible for an award.