Authorities in Riviera Beach are reporting that a 14-year-old who was struck by a vehicle while walking to a bus stop last week has died.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Congress Avenue.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, Riviera Beach Police say no citations have been issued for the driver at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact investigators at 561-845-4125.