Teen Dies After Mom Crashes into Trees While Fleeing from FHP

A 15-year-old Georgia girl is dead, after the car in which she was riding crashed into trees along I-75 in north Florida on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP trooper clocked the vehicle, which was being driven by 34-year-old Cinceria Cooke of Atlanta, at 103 mph as it headed north on the highway near White Springs. The trooper began following the vehicle, which was passing cars on the shoulder and driving recklessly.

The incident report states that Cooke abruptly exited the interstate, before returning onto it. She refused to stop for either of the marked patrol cars and tried to leave the highway again, but lost control and slammed into several pine trees that line the shoulder of the road.

Cooke’s daughter, Aniyah Bynes, died at the scene. Her other daughter, 17-year-old Clexia Bynes, suffered minor injuries, while Cooke was taken to UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville in serious condition.

It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor, as the investigation is ongoing.