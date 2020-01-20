Teen Ejected from Car During I-95 Crash

A 14-year-old boy was ejected from a car in an accident on Interstate 95 north, near the Hillsboro Boulevard exit on Sunday night.
The northbound lanes were temporarily closed while the teen was taken by helicopter to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. A spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue says the child sustained “serious but not life threatening” injuries to his back when the car rolled over.
#BSFR is operating on the scene of a vehicle accident/rollover with several ejections: NB I-95 @ Hillsboro Blvd. @DFB_City At least one pediatric being transported by Air Rescue to @BrowardHealth FTL. NB I-95 is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/vSljOQHiur
— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 19, 2020
An adult man and woman who were in the car were also taken to Broward Health with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Lanes of the highway were reopened around 7 p.m. Sunday.