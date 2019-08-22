Teen girl accused of threatening to shoot up FL Catholic school

A 16-year-old girl is accused of threatening to shoot up a Florida Catholic school.

Police arrested Anahi Reyes of Altamonte Springs on Wednesday after reportedly threatening a school shooting in a group text message.

According to police, the teen is a student at Lyman High School and made the threats via text message on her sister’s phone against students at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School.

Tuesday evening, the pair were doing homework together, and Reyes reportedly became annoyed by the constant message alerts on her sister’s phone prompting her to make the threats.

Altamonte Springs detectives made contact with Reyes and her parents, who confirmed that she did not have access to any weapons.

Reyes was taken into custody and transported to the Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

She is being held at the Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center.

Reyes faces a charge of written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.

Detectives determined Reyes did not intend to carry out the threat.

However, police say they take all threats seriously.